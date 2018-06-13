Today only, pick up the new LG V30S 128GB Android Smartphone for $600 (Reg. $930)

Today only, B&H offers the new LG V30S ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone (Unlocked) for $599.99 shipped. Having just gone up for pre-order last month, this is the first discount that we’ve seen from the $930 list price. Early reviews are solid and LG is known as a trusted Android manufacturer. Features includes a six-inch OLED display, 16MP camera, 4K video capabilities and it ships with Android Oreo.
LG V30S ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone features:
- GSM + CDMA/4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- North American Variant
- Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.0″ 2880 x 1440 OLED Display
- Dual-Rear 16MP and 13MP Cameras
- Front 5MP f/2.2 Camera
- 128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM
- 4K Ultra HD Video Recording
- Android 8.0 Oreo