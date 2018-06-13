Today only, pick up the new LG V30S 128GB Android Smartphone for $600 (Reg. $930)

- Jun. 13th 2018 7:20 am ET

$600
View Comments

Today only, B&H offers the new LG V30S ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone (Unlocked) for $599.99 shipped. Having just gone up for pre-order last month, this is the first discount that we’ve seen from the $930 list price. Early reviews are solid and LG is known as a trusted Android manufacturer. Features includes a six-inch OLED display, 16MP camera, 4K video capabilities and it ships with Android Oreo.

LG V30S ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone features:

  • GSM + CDMA/4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
  • North American Variant
  • Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core CPU
  • 6.0″ 2880 x 1440 OLED Display
  • Dual-Rear 16MP and 13MP Cameras
  • Front 5MP f/2.2 Camera
  • 128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM
  • 4K Ultra HD Video Recording
  • Android 8.0 Oreo
$600

Guides

Android

Android
LG

LG
B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp