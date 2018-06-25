Green Deals: 12-pack Philips 60W A19 LED Light Bulbs $19, more

- Jun. 25th 2018 1:23 pm ET

Amazon offers a 12-pack of Philips A19 60W LED Light Bulbs for $19.31 Prime shipped. That’s good for $9 or more off the regular price, $3 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Switching to LED light bulbs delivers savings on energy, and thanks to longer lifespans, you won’t have to replace these as often. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

Philips LED light bulbs are designed with the customer in mind. We do this by combining our understanding of people with our expertise on technology and design – knowledge gathered over 120 years. We deliver what matters the most to you, based on validated insights in the market. Our products are built to last, with unbeatable quality. Saving money on quality lighting doesn’t need to be expensive. With the familiar look and feel of traditional bulbs, Philips LED light bulbs are the smart and affordable alternative to the standard incandescent.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.

