These wooden in-ear headphones make great spares at $12 Prime shipped

Symphonized (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Wooden In-ear Noise-isolating Headphones with Microphone for $11.99 Prime shipped. Having just dropped from $25, they normally sells for around $20. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon. Just under 750 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
Symphonized Wooden In-ear Headphones features:
- Symphonized in-ear noise cancelling headphones are handcrafted from real wood
- Answer or end calls, activate Voice Control, skip tracks with a smart built-in in-line microphone. The headphones also have a sleek tangle-free nylon cord that comes in different colors
- The earphones have crisp powerful sound and strong deep bass
- With the stylish design and high-end sound quality, Symphonized earphones are designed for the latest generations of iPod, iPhone, and iPad. They work with all Androids, tablets, mp3 players, and related devices.