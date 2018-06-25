These wooden in-ear headphones make great spares at $12 Prime shipped

Symphonized (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Wooden In-ear Noise-isolating Headphones with Microphone for $11.99 Prime shipped. Having just dropped from $25, they normally sells for around $20. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon. Just under 750 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating

Symphonized Wooden In-ear Headphones features:

  • Symphonized in-ear noise cancelling headphones are handcrafted from real wood
  • Answer or end calls, activate Voice Control, skip tracks with a smart built-in in-line microphone. The headphones also have a sleek tangle-free nylon cord that comes in different colors
  • The earphones have crisp powerful sound and strong deep bass
  • With the stylish design and high-end sound quality, Symphonized earphones are designed for the latest generations of iPod, iPhone, and iPad. They work with all Androids, tablets, mp3 players, and related devices.

