Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate II, Scanner App, more

Jun. 26th 2018

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Scanner App, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, Getting Over It, Day of the Tentacle, Cat Quest and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Scanner App – Wordscanner pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Apokalyps: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: W.E.L.D.E.R.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal/Apple Watch: Money Pro: Finance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Long Siege: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Getting Over It: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Day of the Tentacle Remastered: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Miracle Merchant: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slice Fractions 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Bring You Home: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Bus Simulator PRO 2017: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Just 6 Weeks: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Cook + Cure | Food is Medicine: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Fonta – Little Design Studio: FREE (Reg. $1)

More Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Ananda – Meditate, Focus & Relax – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Origins: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Measuring Tape AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dora’s Dress-Up Adventures! HD: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: United States Puzzle Map: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Horizon: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Glorkian Warrior: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pitch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Frugi – Home Budget: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Cubasis 2: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $4)

Best Games/Apps Deals

App Store

