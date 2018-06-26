Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $39, Yakuza 0 $16, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Super Mario Odyssey with the Cappy Collectible Coin for $48.99 shipped. However, GCU members can drop the total down to $39.19. And remember if you opt for shipping and then switch to in-store pickup during checkout you can knock an extra $1 off. Amazon is now matching but you won’t get the GCU discount.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! Score massive discounts on The Division, Fallout 4, many more.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

