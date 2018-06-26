Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $39, Yakuza 0 $16, more

- Jun. 26th 2018 9:25 am ET

View Comments

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Super Mario Odyssey with the Cappy Collectible Coin for $48.99 shipped. However, GCU members can drop the total down to $39.19. And remember if you opt for shipping and then switch to in-store pickup during checkout you can knock an extra $1 off. Amazon is now matching but you won’t get the GCU discount.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! Score massive discounts on The Division, Fallout 4, many more.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Controller Chargers, Console Stands, Carrying Kits, Backpacks and more

Amazon Prime Pre-order deals 20% off, more

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard