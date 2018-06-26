Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $39, Yakuza 0 $16, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Super Mario Odyssey with the Cappy Collectible Coin for $48.99 shipped. However, GCU members can drop the total down to $39.19. And remember if you opt for shipping and then switch to in-store pickup during checkout you can knock an extra $1 off. Amazon is now matching but you won’t get the GCU discount.
More game/console deals:
- Yakuza 0 $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Stardew Valley $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Grand Theft Auto V $20 or $14 w/ GCU (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Dark Souls Remastered $30 or $24 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Destiny 2 from $10 (Reg. $20+) | GameStop
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete $25 (Reg. $35+) | GameStop
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn $10 or $8 w/ GCU (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! Score massive discounts on The Division, Fallout 4, many more.
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
