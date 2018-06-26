Grab a new scent for summer! The best perfume and cologne from top brands

With every new season, it’s a great time to switch out your perfume or cologne. Whether you’re looking for a fresh scent with citrus notes or a bold fragrance of beautiful florals, summer is the perfect time to get a new aura. Keep scrolling to find our top picks of new cologne and perfume for summer.

Tom Ford currently has two new scents out that can be worn by both men and women. The first is Ombre Leather that features notes of floral leather and cool spices. Tom Ford states that, “Ombré Leather is a deeply textural scent that imprints you with a tactile sensuality. It makes one feel different, beautiful and desired”. You can wear this scent to the beach for a weekend trip or out for a date night. It comes in a sleek matte black bottle that’s very stylish.

The second new scent is Oud Fleur Eau de Parfum by Tom Ford and it was designed to smell luxurious. With a mixture between woody and rose, this scent can also be worn by both men and women. The parfum was orchestrated to capture every dimension of the flower and will standout wherever you go. However, it does come with a steep price tag of $230.

Tilly by Rosie Jane for women is unique due to it being packaged in 100 percent recyclable materials. This scent is perfect for summer with fresh and warm notes of grapefruit, tropical gardenia, and coconut. Even better it’s phthalate free, paraben free, and vegan. You can pick up the Tilly perfume for just $50 at Sephora. If you would like to give this scent a try first, it’s also available in a travel spray.

Another scent that can be worn by both men and women is Jo Malone London’s Nectarine Blossom and Honey Cologne. A delicious mixture of sweet nectarines and a hint of refreshing peach sorbet come together in this cologne. The scent is light and can be layered with other perfumes. Jo Malone’s collection also offers body lotion, candles, body wash and more. It’s rated 4.9/5 stars from over 100 Nordstrom customers.

Lastly, the unisex Kiehls 1851 Original Musk Toilette Spray is a classic scent that is meant to change as you wear it over time. Initially, this has a creamy musk scent and as you wear it you will start to smell notes of fresh citrus, nectar and orange blossom, followed by a soft floral bouquet of rose. This is also the least inexpensive cologne priced at just $42.

Which of these scents are you most excited to try? Let me know in the comments below.