Huawei’s MateBook D is a mid-range laptop with decently impressive specs

Huawei, once a primarily cell phone driven company, has been trying to expand its portfolio into other areas. Its MateBook line has been widely popular among tech reviewers, and we recently saw the launch of the MateBook X Pro, the latest in Huawei’s line of premium laptop offerings.

The Huawei MateBook D is the latest in the company’s lineup and is designed to hit the market with a much more manageable price of $629. With AMD’s Ryzen platform, a 14-inch display, and weighing in at just 3.5 pounds, this could become a must-have for students and professionals alike.

The MateBook D is designed to be an ideal laptop for the consumer who wants a premium design, plenty of features, but not a high-end price tag that’s normally associated with laptops like that.

The computer is only 0.62-inches thick, and has a beautiful metallic unibody which gives it a very sleek design. It’s lightweight at just 3.5 pounds and still can pack a punch with AMD’s Ryzen 5 2500U processor.

Being a quad-core, eight thread processor, this laptop should have plenty of power to chew through papers, research, and light design or creative work. Paired alongside the Ryzen 5 is AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics, giving you more power than the average laptop.

Port wise, the MateBook D has just about everything. USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI all flank this device with a full-sized keyboard that’s both backlit and spill proof. The display is also great, with a vibrant 14-inch 1080p display with 10-point touch sensitivity.

8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage space give you plenty of room to work on both video and photos, while still giving you plenty of overhead for other projects.

One major benefit to this computer is that it can be powered over USB-C. I love that many computers are starting to include USB-C, but most don’t allow you to charge via the universal port. This means you can top your battery off on a flight, at the coffee shop, or just from the couch with a portable battery.

When consuming media, the display is surrounded by a quad-speaker setup featuring Dolby ATMOS to give you an immersive 3D experience.

With a price point of $629 at Walmart (though it’s currently on sale for $599, and running out of stock quickly), this laptop is bound to be great device for students and professionals, or just someone looking for a quality laptop for web surfing.