Master & Dynamic On-Ear Headphones up to $170 off for today only: $130 shipped

- Jun. 26th 2018 8:10 am ET

View Comments

Today only, Best Buy is now offering the Master & Dynamic Wired MH30 On-Ear Headphones (Gunmetal/Black Leather) at $129.98 shipped as part of its Deals of the Day. They go for $200 or more at Amazon and closer to $300 at B&H, today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. This iOS-compatible set comes with a remote/mic for calls, a canvas headphone case, leather cable box and more. Rated 4+ stars.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also have these wooden in-ear headphones at $12 Prime shipped.

Master & Dynamic On-Ear Headphones:

On-ear design

3.5mm connector

Offers flexible connection options.

Microphone and in-line controls

Enable easy operation and adjustment of volume and other functions.

40mm drivers

32 ohms impedance

Anodized aluminum exterior

Along with memory foam earpads for stylish looks and durability.

Stainless steel components in all high strain areas

Create uncompromised durability and reliability.

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Master & Dynamic

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard