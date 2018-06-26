Mindbliss offers guided meditation sessions for $50

Meditation is proven to reduce stress, but few of us have the time to attend classes. Mindbliss is a convenient alternative. This innovative app uses AI to guide you through personalized meditation sessions, complete with soothing sounds and breathing exercises. Right now, lifetime access is only $49.99 (Orig. $449.95).

Along with reducing stress, meditation can heal past traumas, cure sleeplessness, and even improve your self-confidence. Mindbliss can help you achieve these positive outcomes in just a few minutes each day.

To get started, you simply plug in your headphones and open the app. Mindbliss has a huge library of soothing sounds to choose from, sorted into seven categories.

The collection includes guided meditations, advanced brain entrancement, breathing exercises, visualization exercises, and more. You can also take multi-part sessions that last between five and nine days. Mindbliss lets you save your favorite sessions for offline listening, and the app tracks your progress.

Available on iOS and Android, Mindbliss has 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google Play.

Normally $449.95, lifetime subscriptions of Mindbliss are currently just $49.99 with this deal.