Enjoy 3-years of PureVPN’s service for under $2/mo. and protect yourself online

- Jun. 26th 2018 10:54 am ET

PureVPN offers three-years of its VPN service for $1.94 per month. That works out to $69.84 for the duration of the agreement. For comparison, a single month goes for $11 and a year of service is typically $50. It’s more important than ever to consider using a VPN. Thanks to anonymous geolocations and a global network of servers, you’ll be able to unlock content from all over the world. Learn more here.

  • With 1Gbit connection speed, you are completely assured to get maximum speed all the time.
  • Be it Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or any other service. Stream content to your heart’s content.
  • Download torrents or files over P2P networks through our secure servers with absolute peace of mind.
  • A global network of servers spread in 6 continents guarantees universal coverage and accessibility.
  • Send and receive data under a completely invulnerable tunnel through our DNS leak protection.

