Grab an Apple Pencil for the latest iPads, on sale now: $76.50 (Reg. $99)

- Jun. 27th 2018 7:23 am ET

Monoprice via Rakuten offers Apple Pencil for $76.49 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: be sure that you’re logged into your Rakuten account when applying the promotional discount. Regularly $99 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s deal is a $23 savings and one of the best offers we’ve seen in new condition outside of a limited eBay sale.

Apple Pencil features:

  • Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
  • Transmits Position, Angle, Force
  • Sketch, Write, and Annotate
  • Compatible with Mail and Notes Apps
  • Compatible with Third-Party Apps
  • Up to 12 Hour Battery Life
  • 15 Second Charge for 30 Minutes of Use
The new Multi-Touch subsystem in the new iPad 9.7″ and iPad Pro gives Apple Pencil striking capabilities alongside pixel perfect precision. Using incredibly sensitive pressure and tilt sensors, Apple Pencil instantly recognizes when you are pressing harder or shifting its angle. So you can vary line weight, create subtle shading, and produce a wide range of artistic effects — just like with a conventional pencil.

