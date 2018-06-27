Add one of these Aukey power strips to your nightstand or desk from $7 Prime shipped

- Jun. 27th 2018 4:19 pm ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon currently offers its Two-Outlet Wall Charger with dual 2.1A USB Ports for $6.99 when code 7MSJ8ZG2 has been applied at checkout. Get the grey version for just $1 more. You’ll lock in free shipping on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. That’s good for a $7 discount, knocking 50% off the going rate. Today’s offer is the lowest that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Other notable Aukey Power Strip discounts:

Instantly convert the existing duplex wall receptacle in your office, study, kitchen, or bedroom into 2 outlets with 2 extra USB ports. Plug the PA-X05 into any standard US wall outlet and power your electrical and electronic devices – phones, tablets, lamps, speakers, laptops, and more. Compact, space-saving design with integrated phone stand that conveniently holds your device while charging. Sleek form and matte finish blends in with your desk or room décor.

