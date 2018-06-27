Add one of these Aukey power strips to your nightstand or desk from $7 Prime shipped

Aukey Direct via Amazon currently offers its Two-Outlet Wall Charger with dual 2.1A USB Ports for $6.99 when code 7MSJ8ZG2 has been applied at checkout. Get the grey version for just $1 more. You’ll lock in free shipping on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. That’s good for a $7 discount, knocking 50% off the going rate. Today’s offer is the lowest that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Other notable Aukey Power Strip discounts: