Bring home Edwin, an iPhone-enabled rubber ducky for $30 (25% off), today only

- Jun. 27th 2018 9:06 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is discounting the beloved smartphone-enabled rubber ducky, Edwin, now on sale for $29.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge the delivery threshold. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches our previous mention. Rated 4.4/5 stars from just under 190 shoppers.

You know him, you love him, it’s Edwin the Duck! With a variety of built-in educational apps and games, the smart rubber ducky doubles as a night light, Bluetooth speaker, thermometer and so much more.

Pi Lab Edwin The Duck features:

  • Bring learning apps to life with your child’s movements
  • Stories provide a safe onscreen environment
  • Improve sleep habits with Edwin’s app-controlled sound soother and nightlight
  • Make Bath time safe and fun with Edwin’s waterproof speaker, thermometer, and bath time app
  • Enjoy play time with sing-along songs

