Build your own laptop w/ Kano’s Computer Kit now down to $130 shipped, today only

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kano Computer Kit for $129.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon and is the best offer we’re tracked this year. Kano’s computer kit is a great introduction into the world of programming and lets you build your very own computer. Rated 4.5 stars from over 400 shoppers. Still not sold? Learn more in our hands-on review.
Also discounted today is the Kano Pixel kit, which drops to $65 shipped from Best Buy’s eBay store and direct. Normally selling for $80, that’s the lowest we’ve seen it go for and the best around. Rated 4.5 stars.
Kano Computer Kit features:
Let your child build and code a real machine with this Kano computer kit. Its Raspberry Pi 3 board with a quad-core Cortex processor and 1GB of RAM provides smooth operation, and the included wireless keyboard lets kids type codes and play the games they built. This complete Kano computer kit includes an 8GB SD card for external data storage.