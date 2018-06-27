Build your own laptop w/ Kano’s Computer Kit now down to $130 shipped, today only

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kano Computer Kit for $129.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon and is the best offer we’re tracked this year. Kano’s computer kit is a great introduction into the world of programming and lets you build your very own computer. Rated 4.5 stars from over 400 shoppers. Still not sold? Learn more in our hands-on review.

Also discounted today is the Kano Pixel kit, which drops to $65 shipped from Best Buy’s eBay store and direct. Normally selling for $80, that’s the lowest we’ve seen it go for and the best around. Rated 4.5 stars.

Kano Computer Kit features: