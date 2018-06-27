Nomad kicks off summer outlet sale on Apple-friendly accessories: Watch Stand $22.50, more

- Jun. 27th 2018 7:39 am ET

View Comments

Nomad is currently taking an extra 10% off already discounted items in its outlet store when promo code SUMMER is applied during checkout. This is a great way to score even deeper savings on some of our favorite Apple-friendly accessories. Our top pick is the Aluminum Apple Watch Stand for $22.47, which is down from its original $50 price tag and the current $40 it fetches at Best Buy. Shipping varies but typically tacks on an extra $5. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale for more cases, Apple Watch bands, and accessories.

Nomad Apple Watch Stand features:

An elegant charging stand crafted from a solid piece of aircraft grade aluminum. It has an anodized finish and a weighted base with a rubber non-slip bottom for added ballast.

  • Solid aluminum construction
  • Stainless steel weighted base with rubber footing
  • Supports nightstand mode (not with Milanese loop or metal bands)

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

nomad

nomad

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp