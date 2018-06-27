Sphero’s battle-worn BB-8 + Force Band down to $60 at Amazon (Reg. $90)

Amazon offers the Sphero Star Wars Special Edition Battle-Worn BB-8 with Force Band for $59.95 shipped. Originally $200, today’s deal is down $30 from the regular going rate and $4 less than our previous mention. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. The Force Band brings additional gesture control features along with added sounded effects. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

Sphero Special Edition Battle-worn BB-8 features:

  • Battle-Worn Exterior: BB-8 app-enabled Droid with a polycarbonate shell sports the wear and tear of Resistance missions
  • Bluetooth Smart connection allowing Gyroscopic propulsion to a 30m range
  • Induction charging stand providing 60 minute battery life
  • Control the BB-8 app-enabled Droid with the Force band through gestures like Force push, pull and drive
  • Free iOS & Android compatible apps; allow Adaptive Personality, The Force Training and view holographic recordings
