The littleBits Gizmos & Gadgets Kit makes learning fun for kids: $100 shipped (50% off)

- Jun. 27th 2018 2:51 pm ET

$100
Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the littleBits Electronics Gizmos & Gadgets Kit for $99.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s $100 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon and is the best rate currently available. This kit is a great way to give your child fun and educational projects that explore how technology works. Nearly 75% of Amazon reviewers rated this kit 4+ stars.

littleBits Gizmos & Gadgets Kit features:

  • Create interactive inventions with our new and improved mounting boards! The new mounting boards make it easy to keep your circuit intact and move it around with ease.
  • The Gizmos & Gadgets Kit comes with 15 electronic building blocks, detailed instructions for 12 projects, and all the accessories and tools you need to unleash the inventor within
  • Create, play, remix, then share your creations with the world
  • Spark imagination while building science, technology, art and math skills
  • Develop skills for careers that haven’t been invented yet
