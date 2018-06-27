The littleBits Gizmos & Gadgets Kit makes learning fun for kids: $100 shipped (50% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the littleBits Electronics Gizmos & Gadgets Kit for $99.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s $100 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon and is the best rate currently available. This kit is a great way to give your child fun and educational projects that explore how technology works. Nearly 75% of Amazon reviewers rated this kit 4+ stars.
littleBits Gizmos & Gadgets Kit features:
- Create interactive inventions with our new and improved mounting boards! The new mounting boards make it easy to keep your circuit intact and move it around with ease.
- The Gizmos & Gadgets Kit comes with 15 electronic building blocks, detailed instructions for 12 projects, and all the accessories and tools you need to unleash the inventor within
- Create, play, remix, then share your creations with the world
- Spark imagination while building science, technology, art and math skills
- Develop skills for careers that haven’t been invented yet