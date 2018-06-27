Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: The Room Old Sins, Rusty Lake Hotel, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on The Room: Old Sins, Rusty Lake Hotel, Alto’s Odyssey and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Delete Contacts + Duplicates: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Patterning : Drum Machine: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dissembler: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Azkend: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $50 (Reg. $70)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpeakToSnooze Alarm Clock Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $5 (Reg. $6)

More Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Scanner App – Wordscanner pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Apokalyps: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: W.E.L.D.E.R.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal/Apple Watch: Money Pro: Finance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Long Siege: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Getting Over It: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Day of the Tentacle Remastered: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Miracle Merchant: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slice Fractions 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Bring You Home: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Bus Simulator PRO 2017: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Just 6 Weeks: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Cook + Cure | Food is Medicine: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Fonta – Little Design Studio: FREE (Reg. $1)

