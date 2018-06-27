Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World from $30, Assassin’s Creed Origins 25, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Monster Hunter World on PS4 or Xbox One for $32.98 shipped using code EMCPVRW29 at checkout. You can side step the 3 delivery fee with a Shoprunner or Newegg Premiere account. It has ever dropped below $39.50 at Amazon, for comparison.
More game/console deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins PS4 or Xbox One $25 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code EMCPVRW37
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege from $30 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Yakuza 0 $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Super Mario Odyssey $49 or $39 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Stardew Valley $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Grand Theft Auto V $20 or $14 w/ GCU (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Dark Souls Remastered $30 or $24 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Destiny 2 from $10 (Reg. $20+) | GameStop
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete $25 (Reg. $35+) | GameStop
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn $10 or $8 w/ GCU (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! and Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations.
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
