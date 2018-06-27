Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World from $30, Assassin’s Creed Origins 25, more

- Jun. 27th 2018 9:30 am ET

View Comments

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Monster Hunter World on PS4 or Xbox One for $32.98 shipped using code EMCPVRW29 at checkout. You can side step the 3 delivery fee with a Shoprunner or Newegg Premiere account. It has ever dropped below $39.50 at Amazon, for comparison.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! and Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Controller Chargers, Console Stands, Carrying Kits, Backpacks and more

Amazon Prime Pre-order deals 20% off, more

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Newegg

Newegg
Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard