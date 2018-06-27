Outfit your home w/ a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $37 (Reg. $55)

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS110 Wi-Fi Plugs for $36.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Today’s deal is $20 off the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and within $2 of the best that we’ve tracked. For comparison, a single plug currently sells for $29 at Amazon. This is a great way to jump into smart home control. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

TP-LINK HS110 Smart Plugs feature:

  • Remotely Turn On/Off Two Devices
  • 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
  • Customized Scheduling
  • Away Mode
  • Energy Monitoring
  • 100-120 VAC Input and Output
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Remote Access via iOS and Android Apps
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
