Outfit your home w/ a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $37 (Reg. $55)

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS110 Wi-Fi Plugs for $36.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Today’s deal is $20 off the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and within $2 of the best that we’ve tracked. For comparison, a single plug currently sells for $29 at Amazon. This is a great way to jump into smart home control. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
TP-LINK HS110 Smart Plugs feature:
- Remotely Turn On/Off Two Devices
- 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
- Customized Scheduling
- Away Mode
- Energy Monitoring
- 100-120 VAC Input and Output
- Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Remote Access via iOS and Android Apps
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant