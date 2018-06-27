Bring home a Vitamix 5300 Blender in red for $250 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $530)

For today only, as its Prime Deal of the Day, Amazon is now offering the certified refurbished Vitamix 5300 Low-Profile Blender with 64-Oz. Container for $249.95 shipped. This is for Prime members only. That’s about $160 under the regular new price at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is $20 below our mention on the black model yesterday and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. Warranty and refurbishment details below.
It has been “tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by Vitamix. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.”
Vitamix 5300 Low-Profile Blender:
Built to Last A bargain blender’s not a bargain if it doesn’t last. We know purchasing a Vitamix blender is an investment. But Vitamix blenders are built to last, helping you buy dependable, not disposable.
Easy to Clean Just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine’s highest speed, and watch it self-clean in 60 seconds or less – no disassembly required.
The Difference Is in the Blend Since the number-one reason people purchase a blender is to make smoothies, it’s important to get them right. Whether you prefer an icy blend or a perfectly smooth purée, nutrition-packed with veggies or a light, fruity treat, Vitamix smoothies give you a delicious, even blend in every sip.