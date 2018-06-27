Bring home a Vitamix 5300 Blender in red for $250 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $530)

For today only, as its Prime Deal of the Day, Amazon is now offering the certified refurbished Vitamix 5300 Low-Profile Blender with 64-Oz. Container for $249.95 shipped. This is for Prime members only. That’s about $160 under the regular new price at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is $20 below our mention on the black model yesterday and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. Warranty and refurbishment details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

It has been “tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by Vitamix. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.”

Vitamix 5300 Low-Profile Blender: