Vitamix 5300 Blender w/ 64-Oz. Container now $270 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $530)

- Jun. 26th 2018 2:04 pm ET

Amazon is offering its Prime members the certified refurbished Vitamix 5300 Low-Profile Blender with 64-Oz. Container for $269.95 shipped. That’s roughly $130 off the regular new price and the best we can find. This is one of the better deals we have tracked on this highly-rated blender. Very rarely do we see the black model go for less than this. Walmart’s best listings sit at over $400. Today’s offer comes with a 5-year warranty from Vitamix. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers.

Vitamix 5300 Blender:

  • High-Performance Motor – The powerful 2.2 HP motor propels blades through tough ingredients to create the highest-quality blends
  • Variable Speed Control – Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control
  • Pulse Feature – With the Pulse feature, layer course chops over smooth purees for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container – The 64-ounce Low-Profile Container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets

