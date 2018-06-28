Apple’s 2016 12-inch MacBook 512GB discounted to $1,000, today only

- Jun. 28th 2018 10:13 am ET

$1,000
Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation 12-inch MacBook 512GB for $999.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $5 charge is added to your purchase. For comparison, a current generation model with comparable specs would run $1,300. Today’s deal is a match of our previous Amazon Gold Box mention.

12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core M5-6Y54 processor (Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz) with 4MB shared L3 cache
  • 512GB PCI-E based flash memory storage
  • 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory
  • Intel HD Graphics 515 processor for an outstanding everyday graphics experience.
  • Built-in FaceTime camera for video chatting
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
  • Bluetooth 4.0 technology for connecting with peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and cell phones
  • Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port
$1,000

