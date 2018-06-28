These Aukey LED Desk lamps make great additions to your workspace from $26

- Jun. 28th 2018 9:33 am ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Smart Touch Desk Lamp with extra large LED panel for $31.99 shipped when checking out with code AUKEYS16. That’s good for a $14 discount from the going rate and is the lowest offer we’ve seen. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 90 shoppers.

We’re also seeing the Aukey Space-Saving Dimmable LED Lamp with a single 2.4A USB port for $25.99 shipped at Amazon when code AUKEYS20 has been applied at checkout. Taking $12 off the going rate, that matches our previous mention. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Aukey Smart Touch Desk Lamp features:

  • Multi-Angle Adjustment: Lamp neck, arm, head and LED panel can be adjusted / rotated easily for you to angle the way you desire; memory function to keep the last lighting setting used; ideal lighting for office, desk or bedside
  • Easy Touch-Sensitive Operate: Conveniently turn on / off the lamp; gradually change brightness levels, color temperature (from bright white light to warm yellow light); choose sleep mode, which are all done button-free on the touch-sensitive panel
  • Eye-Care Light: Modern designed desk lamp with extra-large panel that expands the lighting area and generates soft, powerful and non-flickering light

