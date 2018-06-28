Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 Gold $16, Rainbow Six Siege $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition for $19.99 as part of its Deals of the Day. While that’s already well under the $30+ Amazon charges, GCU members can drop it down to $15.99. And remember, if you opt for shipping during checkout then switch to in-store pick up you’ll knock another $1 off.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! and Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

