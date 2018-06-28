Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 Gold $16, Rainbow Six Siege $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition for $19.99 as part of its Deals of the Day. While that’s already well under the $30+ Amazon charges, GCU members can drop it down to $15.99. And remember, if you opt for shipping during checkout then switch to in-store pick up you’ll knock another $1 off.
More game/console deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins PS4 or Xbox One $25 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code EMCPVRW37
- Monster Hunter World on PS4 or Xbox One for $33 (Reg. $50+) | Newegg
- Using code EMCPVRW29
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege from $30 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Yakuza 0 $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Super Mario Odyssey $49 or $39 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Stardew Valley $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Grand Theft Auto V $20 or $14 w/ GCU (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Dark Souls Remastered $30 or $24 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn $10 or $8 w/ GCU (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! and Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations.
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
