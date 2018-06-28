Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Call of Duty, Remote Drive for Mac, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Call of Duty 4, Word Seek HD, Remote Drive for Mac, Construction Simulator 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Photo Eraser for iPhone: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Pro Mirror Cast for ROKU TV: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Word Seek HD: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal/Apple TV: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: 1849: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Construction Simulator 2: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Galileo Pro: $1 (Reg. $4)
Mac: MyBrushes – Paint, Draw, Sketch: $1 (Reg. $20)
Mac: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare: $10 (Reg. $20)
More Apps Still Alive:
iOS Universal: Delete Contacts + Duplicates: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Patterning : Drum Machine: $5 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Dissembler: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Azkend: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)
iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $50 (Reg. $70)
iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: SpeakToSnooze Alarm Clock Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $5 (Reg. $6)