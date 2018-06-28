Brother’s AiO Color Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint falls to one of the lowest prices this year at $95

- Jun. 28th 2018 3:50 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the Brother MFC-J680DW All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer with AirPrint for $94.99 shipped. Normally selling for $110 at Walmart and Office Depot, that’s good for a 15% discount and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen this year. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $105 and comes within $6 of 2018’s low. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 380 shoppers.

Brother AiO Color Inkjet Printer features:

  • The Brother Work Smart Series Color Inkjet All-in-One is an exceptional office solution for home office or personal use.
  • The MFCJ680DW can print, copy, scan, and fax utilizing color inkjet technology, all with mobile connectivity(1).
  • Copy or scan large-volume jobs and save time with the automatic duplex printing feature.
  • Upon activation, Amazon Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from Amazon when it’s low.

