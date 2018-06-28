DJI Osmo Handheld 4K Camera & 3-Axis Gimbal gets $80 price cut to $380

Adorama offers the DJI Osmo Handheld 4K Camera and 3-Axis Gimbal for $379.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $460 at B&H, that’s good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $19 and is the lowest we’ve seen it go for this year. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 250 shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

DJI Osmo 4K Camera features:

  • 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor
  • 4K (4096 x 2160) Video at 24 or 25p
  • 120 fps Full HD Video for Slow-Motion
  • 12MP JPEG or DNG RAW Still Photos
  • Handle with Camera and Gimbal Controls
  • Wi-Fi For Monitoring / Remote Operation
  • Detachable Smartphone Holder
  • Photos Bursts at up to 7 Shots
  • Regular and Moving Time-Lapse Modes
  • Auto and Selfie Panorama Modes

