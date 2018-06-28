Green Deals: 6-pack Hampton Bay Solar LED Lights $12, more

Home Depot offers a six-pack of Hampton Bay 3000K Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $12. Free shipping is available on orders of $45+ or you can opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $18, today’s deal is the second lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. These lights are an easy way to illuminate your outdoor space this summer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- Ryobi 40V 2.6Ah Cordless Trimmer: $119 (Reg. $150+) | Home Depot
- Greenworks 1600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $79 (Reg. $100) | Lowe’s
- WORX combo that comes w/ a trimmer, air blower and 9 accessories: $64
These Black Solar LED Pathway Outdoor Lights feature elegant ribbed lenses for a beautiful lighting effect on your walkway. The perfect way to enhance your home’s landscape, this 6-pack set of square lights adds charm and elegance while increasing safety during nighttime hours. Solar-powered means you can use them anywhere the sun shines. With no wiring necessary and LED bulbs, these solar path lights are easily installed and are practically maintenance free.