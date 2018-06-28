Green Deals: 6-pack Hampton Bay Solar LED Lights $12, more

- Jun. 28th 2018 1:13 pm ET

Home Depot offers a six-pack of Hampton Bay 3000K Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $12. Free shipping is available on orders of $45+ or you can opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $18, today’s deal is the second lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. These lights are an easy way to illuminate your outdoor space this summer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

  • Ryobi 40V 2.6Ah Cordless Trimmer: $119 (Reg. $150+) | Home Depot
  • Greenworks 1600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $79 (Reg. $100) | Lowe’s
  • WORX combo that comes w/ a trimmer, air blower and 9 accessories: $64

These Black Solar LED Pathway Outdoor Lights feature elegant ribbed lenses for a beautiful lighting effect on your walkway. The perfect way to enhance your home’s landscape, this 6-pack set of square lights adds charm and elegance while increasing safety during nighttime hours. Solar-powered means you can use them anywhere the sun shines. With no wiring necessary and LED bulbs, these solar path lights are easily installed and are practically maintenance free.

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others.
