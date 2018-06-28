These water-resistant 13-inch MacBook sleeves fall to $6 Prime shipped (50% off)

- Jun. 28th 2018 12:42 pm ET

View Comments

Liduo Ltd (99% positive all-time feedback from 17,900+) via Amazon offers the Lacdo 13.3-inch MacBook Sleeve for $5.99 Prime shipped when code 8VW9GB6D has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 50% discount and is the best offer we’ve seen. The lowest it has sold for at Amazon in the past is $9. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 17,900 shoppers. 

Lacdo 13-inch MacBook Sleeve features:

  • Made for Apple 13 inch MacBook Air, 13.3 inch MacBook Pro Retina, 12.9 inch iPad Pro and more
  • Made of waterproof Canvas fabric, which obstructs water and vapor effectively. Don’t worry about splashing water or rain.
  • Extra soft, The anti-static, Can effectively absorb impacts and reduce damages caused by accidentally bumping & scratches.
  • Extra pocket, Enough space to keeping document and accessories. Zipper glides smoothly and convenient access to your laptops.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Lacdo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go