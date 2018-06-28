LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Kit drops to $49.50, more from $24

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure 42063 kit for $49.59 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s good for 17% discount from the going rate and scores you a $10 discount. Today’s price drop is the lowest it has sold for this year and the second best offer all-time. We found the kit to be a solid bargain in our hands-on review.
Other LEGO discounts include:
- Krennic’s Imperial Shuttle: $65 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
- Ninjago Water Strider: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Winter Village Station: $64 (Reg. $80) | Walmart, Target
LEGO BMW R 1200 GS Adventure provides a stimulating building challenge for motorcycle buffs and LEGO Technic collectors, and it features authentic details like a blue and black color scheme, handlebar steering, the BMW Motorrad unique telelever front suspension system, aerodynamic windshield, and detailed dashboard and exhaust. This LEGO Technic model was developed in partnership with BMW construction and is sure to inpsire hours of building and excitement. When builders are ready for another challenge, they can reconstruct this model into a unique concept model, created in collaboration with BMW designers.