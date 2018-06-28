LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Kit drops to $49.50, more from $24

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure 42063 kit for $49.59 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s good for 17% discount from the going rate and scores you a $10 discount. Today’s price drop is the lowest it has sold for this year and the second best offer all-time. We found the kit to be a solid bargain in our hands-on review.

Other LEGO discounts include: