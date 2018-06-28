Macy’s July 4th Sale knocks an extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, & more

- Jun. 28th 2018 12:35 pm ET

View Comments

Macy’s Fourth of July Sale is live with an extra 20% off select departments for the entire family. Just use promo code FOURTH at checkout. Shipping starts at $10.95 or add a beauty item to your purchase and delivery is free.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Ralph Lauren Big & Tall Classic-Fit Polo $47 (Orig. $98): A versatile polo shirt that can be worn with jeans, shorts or slacks alike.
  • Kenneth Cole Brown Leather Strap Watch $53 (Orig. $125): Elevate any outfit with this very sleek watch.
  • Dockers Stretch Classic Fit Shorts $20 (Orig. $48): With six versatile color options, these shorts are perfect for everyday.
  • Ralph Lauren Linen Sportcoat $100 (Orig. $295): If you have an event coming up, this would be a great option to wear over dress shirts.

Our top picks for women include:

  • Michael Kors Kristy Espadrille $44 (Orig. $99): A mix of casual and sporty shoe that will also be comfortable.
  • Sperry Drift Hale Boat Shoe $26 (Orig. $60): These boat shoes will be a go-to in your wardrobe for summer.
  • Free People Palisades Sweater $34 (Orig. $68): I love this off-the-shoulder sweater because it can be worn with shorts or jeans alike for a casual look.
  • Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Shorts $24 (Orig. $50): Designed with a classy length and versatile colors to pair with almost any top in your wardrobe.

In case you missed it, Nordstrom is having its Summer Markdowns with up to 50% off top brands such as adidas, Tory Burch and more.

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Macy's

Macy's

About the Author