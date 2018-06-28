NordVPN offers 30-months of its encrypted VPN service for $75 ($170+ value)

- Jun. 28th 2018 12:33 pm ET

NordVPN is currently offering 30-months of its popular VPN service for $75 or $2.50/month. For comparison, a year of service typically runs $69. Our previous mention was around $2.75 per month, making today’s deal a great time to jump in. Learn more about NordVPN here.

NordVPN features:

  • Double Encryption
  • Access over 2900+ servers worldwide
  • Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming
  • Onion Over VPN
  • No logs policy
  • Connect 6 devices at the same time

NordVPN protects your IP address, so your online activity is out of sight of your Internet service provider and any creepy snoopers. Secure up to 6 different devices at the same time! NordVPN apps are super easy to set up and use on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

