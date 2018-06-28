Razor’s MX400 24V Electric Dirt Bike is great for summer adventures: $192 (Reg. $300)

- Jun. 28th 2018 1:46 pm ET

VMInnovations (Top-Rated Plus Seller, 99.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Razor MX400 24V Electric Dirt Bike for $191.99 shipped when promo code PARTYINUSA is applied during checkout. Regularly $300 at most online retailers, today’s deal is the best available by $40 and the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. Features include a 350W motor, 14mph maximum speed and adjustable handlebars. Rated 4.2/5 stars

Razor MX400 24V Electric Dirt Bike:

  • At Speeds up to 14mph, the MX400 leaves similar pocket dirt bikes in its dust!
  • Geared for dirt with large 12″ pneumatic knobby tires for maximum power transfer
  • Single speed, chain driven motor for super quiet, yet powerful operation
  • Scaled down dirt bike design carries riders up to 140LBS
  • Recommended for ages 13 and older

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best Green Deals

