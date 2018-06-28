Sceptre’s budget-friendly 55-inch 4K UHDTV returns to all-time low at $250

- Jun. 28th 2018 8:52 am ET

$250
Walmart offers the Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV (U550CV-V) for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $400 which it usually goes for when not on sale. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the historic all-time low. This UHDTV features four HDMI inputs, full 4K resolution and more. Rated 4/5 stars by over 1,700 Walmart customers.

Sceptre U550CV-V Features:

With a Sceptre 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV (U550CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 55-inch screen. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. Equipped with HDMI 2.0 ports, the U55 can seamlessly stream 4K video to provide you the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market. Explore your apps on this giant LED screen once you connect your smartphone or tablet to the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port. The innovative USB port further expands functionality.

