Sony's made-for-summer XB20 Bluetooth Speaker $60 via Amazon (Reg. $80)

- Jun. 28th 2018 7:11 am ET

$60
Update 6/28: Focus Camera offers the Sony XB30 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 shipped in green (REg. $150). Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,800 at Best Buy.

Amazon offers the Sony XB20 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in various colors for $59.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $100, we’ve seen it sell closer to $80 these days. This offer is the second lowest that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Features include 12-hours of battery life, a water-resistant design, and NFC/Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,800 reviewers.

Sony XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Feel the power of EXTRA BASS
  • Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth and NFC, plus LDAC
  • Add a splash of colored light with a single-colored line light
  • Connect and add more speakers with Wireless Party Chain
  • Add an extra speaker for stereo sound. Internal rechargeable battery
  • Water-resistant design for worry-free listening indoors or out
  • Listen all day or night with up 12 hours of battery life
  • Pick it up and play with the small, lightweight design
