Spigen’s Classic One iPhone X case hits Amazon at its lowest price yet

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront offers its Classic One iPhone X Case for $15.99 Prime shipped. When Spigen first announced these cases on Indiegogo, they were asking $25 per unit. After being successfully funded, they’re now asking $40 direct. So if you’ve been eyeing Spigen’s fun throwback case, this is the best price we’ve seen to date. Spigen cases have solid ratings across the board.
Spigen Classic One iPhone X Case features:
- Case inspired by the first generation iPhone 2G
- Dual-layer structure for optimum impact resistance
- Form-fitted design remains slim and curved for better grip
- Glossy edges around the screen match the glass look
- iPhone X Case / iPhone 10 Case Compatible with Apple iPhone X (2017) / Apple iPhone 10 (2017)