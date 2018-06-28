Spigen’s Classic One iPhone X case hits Amazon at its lowest price yet

- Jun. 28th 2018 3:20 pm ET

$16
Spigen’s official Amazon storefront offers its Classic One iPhone X Case for $15.99 Prime shipped. When Spigen first announced these cases on Indiegogo, they were asking $25 per unit. After being successfully funded, they’re now asking $40 direct. So if you’ve been eyeing Spigen’s fun throwback case, this is the best price we’ve seen to date. Spigen cases have solid ratings across the board.

Spigen Classic One iPhone X Case features:

  • Case inspired by the first generation iPhone 2G
  • Dual-layer structure for optimum impact resistance
  • Form-fitted design remains slim and curved for better grip
  • Glossy edges around the screen match the glass look
  • iPhone X Case / iPhone 10 Case Compatible with Apple iPhone X (2017) / Apple iPhone 10 (2017)
