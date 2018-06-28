Score the UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $70 shipped (30% off)

- Jun. 28th 2018 4:33 pm ET

Dell is currently offering the UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker in navy for $69.99 shipped. Normally selling in the ballpark of $100, that’s good for a $30 discount and is the lowest we’re seeing. Today’s discount beats our previous mention by $15 and for comparison, other colorways sell for $180 at Best Buy. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,400 shoppers.

UE Boom 2 Speaker features:

Make your next adventure even more epic with the clear sound and powerful bass of the UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth speaker. From your own backyard to hiking trails, bike paths and pool parties, the waterproof and dirtproof UE BOOM 2 can blast your favorite playlists wherever you are. Plus, you can pair two speakers together for full stereo sound that will keep you moving.

