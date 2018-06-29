Audio-Technica’s noise-canceling ANC9 headphones drop to $93.50 (Reg. $120+)

- Jun. 29th 2018 1:39 pm ET

Trusted seller asavings (99.3% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC9 QuietPoint Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $93.49 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Regularly $199 direct from Amazon, trusted sellers there have it listed for around $120. The lowest we’ve tracked prior to today was $119, and this even beats the best Amazon has offered it for. If you have any travel coming up, noise canceling headphones are a must-have to block out unwanted sound. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC9 QuietPoint features:

  • QuietPoint active noise-canceling technology reduces environmental noise by up to 95%
  • Tri-Level Cancellation – 3 noise-canceling modes customize performance for airplane, office, & study
  • 40 mm drivers for crystal-clear high-fidelity audio reproduction
  • Luxurious memory foam padding on headband and earcups
  • Audio functions (in passive mode) even without the battery

Audio-Technica’s ATH-ANC9 QuietPoint on-ear headphones use proprietary active noise-cancelling technology to provide a comfortable listening environment in areas with high ambient noise. Delivering noise cancellation up to a remarkable 95%, the ATH-ANC9 QuietPoint headphones feature Audio-Technica’s new Tri-Level Cancellation.

