Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, Montessorium, more

- Jun. 29th 2018 9:58 am ET

View Comments

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Brave Guardians TD, Hitman Sniper, the GO games,Montessorium: Intro to Letters and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Hearts Tournament: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: History Events: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cut the Buttons HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hitman GO: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Deus Ex GO: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lara Croft GO: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Montessorium: Intro to Letters: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Steam Summer Sale now live with huge deals on hundreds of titles…

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $44, Stardew Valley $13, more

More Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Eraser for iPhone: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pro Mirror Cast for ROKU TV: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Word Seek HD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 1849: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Galileo Pro: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: MyBrushes – Paint, Draw, Sketch: $1 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare: $10 (Reg. $20)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard