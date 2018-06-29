Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $44, Stardew Valley $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon and Best Buy have now knocked $5 off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch. But that means those still with a GCU membership can grab the game for $43.99 shipped. That’s the best price around and a great deal on Nintendo’s flagship racer. It now has full Labo support and you can see our full hands-on review right here.
More game/console deals:
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege from $30 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Yakuza 0 $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Super Mario Odyssey $49 or $39 w/ GCU (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Stardew Valley $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Grand Theft Auto V $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Dark Souls Remastered $30 or $24 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn $10 or $8 w/ GCU (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! and Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations.
ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! and Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations.
