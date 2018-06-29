Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $44, Stardew Valley $13, more

- Jun. 29th 2018 9:31 am ET

View Comments

In today’s best game deals, Amazon and Best Buy have now knocked $5 off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch. But that means those still with a GCU membership can grab the game for $43.99 shipped. That’s the best price around and a great deal on Nintendo’s flagship racer. It now has full Labo support and you can see our full hands-on review right here.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! and Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Controller Chargers, Console Stands, Carrying Kits, Backpacks and more

Amazon Prime Pre-order deals 20% off, more

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard