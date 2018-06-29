Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $44, Stardew Valley $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon and Best Buy have now knocked $5 off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch. But that means those still with a GCU membership can grab the game for $43.99 shipped. That’s the best price around and a great deal on Nintendo’s flagship racer. It now has full Labo support and you can see our full hands-on review right here.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: The Steam Summer Sale is here! and Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Controller Chargers, Console Stands, Carrying Kits, Backpacks and more