Green Deals: Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat $166, more

Today only, 232Tech (99.2% positive feedback from 23,000 shoppers) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat for $165.74 shipped when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout. Originally $250, but selling for around $200 currently at Amazon, today’s deal is the second best that we’ve tracked this year. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 17,000 customers at Amazon where it’s also a #1 best-seller.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- EcoSmart 4-pack A19 60W Dimmable LED Light Bulbs: $6 (Reg. $10) | Home Depot
- For today only, save 15% off your next Philips Hue Lighting purchase starting at $13
- Greenworks 1600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $79 (Reg. $100) | Lowe’s
A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. That’s the most beautiful part. Your thermostat controls half your energy bill – more than appliances, more than electronics. So shouldn’t it help you save energy? Independent studies have proven that the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can pay for itself.