Add one of HDHomeRun’s HDTV Tuners to your home theater up to 33% off, from $101

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals is discounting a selection of HDHomeRun HDTV Tuners starting at $101 shipped when code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. Our top pick is the HDHomeRun Extend with dual tuners for $125.99. That’s good for a $54 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and beats our previous mention by $15. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more deals and details.

Use this SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver to save on cable television fees. Its dual digital tuners let you stream free broadcast and unencrypted cable channels through your home network on two devices at once with resolutions up to 1080p. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver works with both iOS and Android devices for versatile viewing.