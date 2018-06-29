Keep ice cold for up to 3-days this summer w/ Igloo’s 5-Gallon Cooler at $20

- Jun. 29th 2018 3:29 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Igloo 5-Gallon Heavy-Duty Beverage Cooler in orange for $19.86. Opt for in-store pick up or hit the $35 shipping threshold to side step the $6 delivery fee. That’s 20% off the regular price at Walmart, $10+ below Amazon and the best we can find. It is even a few dollars under the best listings we can find in today’s eBay sitewide sale. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Igloo 5-Gallon Beverage Cooler:

  • Maintains ice for 3 days at 90 degrees
  • Recessed and angled drip-resistant spigot for easy dispensing
  • Igloo 5-gallon cooler is made with reinforced handles
  • Keeper cord affixes lid to cooler for cleanliness and loss prevention
  • Flat lid creates a seat when not in use
  • This heavy-duty cooler is stackable for increasing storage
  • Pressure-fit lid won’t trap dirt or mold
  • Dimensions: 13″W x 14.5″D x 20.38″H
  • 1-year warranty

