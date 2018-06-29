Keep ice cold for up to 3-days this summer w/ Igloo’s 5-Gallon Cooler at $20

Walmart is offering the Igloo 5-Gallon Heavy-Duty Beverage Cooler in orange for $19.86. Opt for in-store pick up or hit the $35 shipping threshold to side step the $6 delivery fee. That’s 20% off the regular price at Walmart, $10+ below Amazon and the best we can find. It is even a few dollars under the best listings we can find in today’s eBay sitewide sale. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.
Igloo 5-Gallon Beverage Cooler:
- Maintains ice for 3 days at 90 degrees
- Recessed and angled drip-resistant spigot for easy dispensing
- Igloo 5-gallon cooler is made with reinforced handles
- Keeper cord affixes lid to cooler for cleanliness and loss prevention
- Flat lid creates a seat when not in use
- This heavy-duty cooler is stackable for increasing storage
- Pressure-fit lid won’t trap dirt or mold
- Dimensions: 13″W x 14.5″D x 20.38″H
- 1-year warranty