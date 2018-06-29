Moto G5 Plus 32GB Android Smartphone falls to $127.50 shipped, today only (Reg. $180)

Quickshipelectronics (Top Rated Seller Plus, 99.7% positive feedback) offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G5 Plus 32GB Android Smartphone for $127.49 shipped when code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $180 at Best Buy, that’s good for an over $52 discount and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $43 and the Amazon all-time low by $28. Rated 4.5/5 stars from just under 1,800. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

Moto G5 Plus features:

  • Fast 4G LTE speed, up to 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM
  • bright 5.2” full HD (1080p) display 
  • Enjoy the best of Google Android 7.0 Nougat, including Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail and more
  • Take brilliant photos with the 12 MP HD camera or snap group shots with a 5 MP wide-angle selfie cam
  • Add up to 128 GB of additional storage with a microSD card
  • The all-day battery includes TurboPower charging which provides up to 6 hours of use in just 15 minutes
  • Unlocked and carrier-friendly, works with all major carrier networks domestically or abroad
  • The fingerprint sensor instantly unlocks your phone

