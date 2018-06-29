Unlock your door from a smartphone w/ Nest x Yale’s Smart Door Lock: $204 (Reg. $280)

- Jun. 29th 2018 3:53 pm ET

Focus Camera via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Nest x Yale Lock Smart Door Lock with Nest Connect in Polished Brass or Rubbed Bronze for $203.99 shipped when coupon code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. That’s $76 off the going rate found at other retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This lock is bundled with Nest Connect, making it a great option if you own or plan to purchase other Nest products. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nest x Yale Smart Door Lock features:

  • Secure & Tamper-Proof Keyless Deadbolt
  • Bundled with Nest Connect
  • Unique Passcodes
  • One-Touch Locking & Auto-Lock
  • Remote Access with Nest App
  • Compatible with Nest Secure Alarm System
  • Includes 4 AA Batteries

