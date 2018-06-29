Unlock your door from a smartphone w/ Nest x Yale’s Smart Door Lock: $204 (Reg. $280)

Focus Camera via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Nest x Yale Lock Smart Door Lock with Nest Connect in Polished Brass or Rubbed Bronze for $203.99 shipped when coupon code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. That’s $76 off the going rate found at other retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This lock is bundled with Nest Connect, making it a great option if you own or plan to purchase other Nest products. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nest x Yale Smart Door Lock features:
- Secure & Tamper-Proof Keyless Deadbolt
- Bundled with Nest Connect
- Unique Passcodes
- One-Touch Locking & Auto-Lock
- Remote Access with Nest App
- Compatible with Nest Secure Alarm System
- Includes 4 AA Batteries