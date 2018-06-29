Yale’s HomeKit-powered Assure Smart Lock $145 shipped (Reg. $200+)

The official Best Buy eBay storefront offers Yale’s Assure HomeKit-enabled Smart Door Lock for $144.49 shipped. Originally $220, today’s deal is $75 less than Amazon, $25 off our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked this year. Rated 4/5 stars.
Yale Assure HomeKit Smart Door Lock features:
- Share access, create pin codes and customize lock settings from the free Yale assure app
- Free Yale Assure App For iPhone and Android – Available in U.S. and Canada only
- Touchscreen keypad: backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off
- Key free + 9V battery backup = no lost keys, no locksmiths and no pick and bump break-ins
- Upgradeable to work with your smart home (including smartphones) using Yale network module (sold separately)