Game night ideas for the entire family: cards, board games & more

Games aren’t just for kids anymore, these classics are a must-have for any household when inviting guests over or when you want to entertain your kids. Whether you have two players or a large house of people, there’s a game on this list below that will provide endless entertainment and memories for everyone. While some of the games are just plain funny, others involve a whole lot of strategy, but all of them will make for a fun game night the entire family can enjoy.

Sequence is a great family board game, as it’s easy to learn, inclusive for all ages, and you’re bound to have some competitive fun. This board game requires a combination of strategy and luck of the draw, with the objective to get two rows of five chips in a row. You can play Sequence individually or in teams and the game is recommended for kids ages seven and up. There’s also a kids version that targets ages 3 to 6.

Card games have become very popular this year, and one of the most popular ones is Exploding Kittens. This quite goofy game requires two to five players ages seven and up and includes 56 cards, illustrated with things like exploding cats, pig-a-corns, wizards and more. During the game, each player takes turn drawing a card from the deck, hoping not to pick the exploding kitten card, which means you’re no longer a part of the game. With near 7,500 reviews, this game is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Needing a game you can play with your kids? The Melissa & Doug Suspend Family Game is a must-have for family game night. Take turns hanging the notched, rubber-tipped wire pieces from the tabletop stand and with each added piece, the balance shifts. With one wrong move the tower could come crashing down. This suspenseful game is fun for the entire family and it’s only $14.

If you’re looking for a game where you can all work together, Betrayal At House on the Hill is a perfect option for you. This game was designed for three to six players ages 12 and up, and each game typically lasts around an hour. In this haunted house game, each scenario is different and you all have to work together to complete a mission. Plus, each time you play it can be a different lay-out with every game. It’s also a great option if you’re a horror fan.

