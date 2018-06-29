QNAP’s 4-Bay NAS falls to new low at $204 shipped (Reg. $260), today only

Jun. 29th 2018

platinummicro (Top-rated seller plus, 99% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Qnap TS-431P 4-bay Personal Cloud NAS for $203.99 shipped when applying code PERFECTDAY at checkout. That’s good for a more than $50 discount from the going rate at Amazon and B&H and is the best offer out there. For comparison, today’s discount beats the Amazon all-time low by $15 and is the best we’ve historically seen. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Qnap 4-bay Personal Cloud NAS features:

  • 4 x 3.5″/2.5″ SATA III Drive Bays
  • 1.7 GHz Cortex A15 Dual-Core CPU
  • 1GB of DDR3 RAM
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
  • 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports
  • RAID 0/1/5/6/10, + Hot Spare, JBOD
  • Up to 223 MB/s Read & 172 MB/s Write
  • Encrypted Transfer Speeds Over 190 MB/s
  • AES 256-Bit Volume Encryption
  • QTS 4.2 Operating System

