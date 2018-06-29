SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC

Seasoned gamers might remember that hilarious beat’em up-adventure game Shaquille O’Neal starred in back in the 90’s known as Shaq Fu. The title released on Super Nintendo, SEGA Genesis, Game Boy and Game Gear back in 1995, before being resurrected on Indiegogo a few years ago. After a few licensing delays and final polishing, the game finally hit store shelves earlier this month on June 5th. In other words, Shaq is back, but it looks like President Barack Obama is making a special appearance here as well?!?

For those unfamiliar, Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn is essentially a modern sequel of sorts to the classic SNES release from yesteryear. It features over the top beat’em up style action and stars Shaquille O’Neal himself as a martial arts master. It’s completely ridiculous and it’s supposed to be.

Here is a synopsis of the game from the official description to give you an idea of what we are talking about here:

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is an intense, combo-fueled, side-scrolling beat ’em-up brawler starring Shaq himself. Master powerful martial-arts fighting moves to conquer the world’s greatest challengers and avenge your home in this fast-paced and outrageous adventure.

The developers have been promising that anyone who purchases a physical copy of the game will also get their hands on a “bonus game, which will be available to download later this month!” And now we know what it is…

Ladies and Gentlemen, here is Barack Fu: The Adventures of Dirty Barry. It is essentially like DLC or a bonus game attached to the main experience starring a parody version of President Barack Obama battling his way through hoards of “fashionistas, politicians, robots, clones, hackers, flying derrières, and rappers”. And if it wasn’t already entirely obvious, the former President of the United States of America was not involved in the making of this game.

Well if you aren’t completely offended here then check out the hilarious trailer above and be prepared to call in “a Peace Prize drone strike to flatten your foes”. Or just pop in to Dirty Barry mode to rack up a kill streak with your trusty assault rifle and grenades. Oh, and don’t forget about Dirty Barry’s special moves, the “Barack ‘n Rolla and the “South Side Smash”.

Remember, you’ll have to purchase a physical copy of Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn in order to get the Dirty Barry stuff. Fortunately, Best Buy GCU members can grab the game right now at 20% off on any platform.